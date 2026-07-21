Five Dead After Devastating Factory Fire Rips Through Homagama Industrial Zone

Five people have lost their lives following a deadly fire that erupted at a factory located within the Katuwana Industrial Zone in Homagama, authorities have confirmed.

Tragedy Strikes Industrial Facility

The fatal blaze broke out at the factory premises, claiming the lives of five individuals in what stands as one of the more tragic industrial incidents to strike the Homagama area in recent memory. Details surrounding the exact cause of the fire are yet to be officially established as investigations remain ongoing.

Emergency Response

Emergency services were deployed to the scene following reports of the fire at the Katuwana Industrial Zone. The incident has raised serious concerns among authorities and workers alike regarding fire safety standards and emergency preparedness at industrial facilities across the country.

Calls for Safety Review

The loss of five lives in a single workplace incident is expected to intensify calls for a thorough review of fire safety protocols and compliance measures enforced at Sri Lanka's industrial zones. Worker safety advocates are likely to press authorities for accountability and stronger regulatory oversight in the wake of this tragedy.

Further details regarding the identities of the victims and the full circumstances of the fire are expected to be released by authorities as the investigation progresses.

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