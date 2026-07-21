SriLankan Airlines Halts Kuwait Services for One Week Amid Middle East Tensions

SriLankan Airlines has temporarily suspended its flight operations to Kuwait for a period of one week, citing heightened regional tensions in the Middle East as the reason for the decision.

Flights Grounded as Precautionary Measure

The national carrier announced the suspension as a precautionary step in response to the volatile security situation developing across the Middle East region. The move reflects the airline's commitment to prioritising the safety and wellbeing of its passengers and crew above all else.

The one-week suspension affects all scheduled SriLankan Airlines services operating between Colombo and Kuwait City, leaving travellers who had planned journeys on those routes needing to make alternative arrangements.

Impact on Passengers

The temporary halt is expected to affect a considerable number of Sri Lankan travellers, including migrant workers, businesspeople, and tourists who regularly use the Kuwait route. Kuwait remains a significant destination for Sri Lankan expatriate workers, many of whom depend on direct airline connections to travel to and from their place of employment.

Passengers holding tickets for affected flights are advised to contact SriLankan Airlines directly for information regarding rebooking options, refunds, or alternative travel arrangements during the suspension period.

Regional Tensions Drive Aviation Caution

SriLankan Airlines is among several international carriers that have been closely monitoring the evolving security situation in the Middle East. Airlines across the globe have been reassessing flight paths and regional operations as tensions in the area continue to create uncertainty for the aviation industry.

The airline has not yet made a formal statement regarding whether the suspension could be extended beyond the initial one-week period, should the regional situation fail to stabilise. Passengers and industry observers will be watching closely for further updates from the carrier as the situation develops.

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