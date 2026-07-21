SriLankan Airlines Halts Kuwait Flights as Middle East Conflict Escalates

SriLankan Airlines has temporarily suspended its flights to Kuwait in response to the deteriorating security situation across the Middle East, the national carrier has confirmed.

Safety Takes Priority

The decision comes as military tensions in the region continue to escalate, prompting the airline to take precautionary measures to safeguard the welfare of its passengers and crew. The suspension is described as temporary, though no firm timeline for the resumption of services has been announced.

Kuwait is a key destination for SriLankan Airlines, serving a significant number of Sri Lankan expatriate workers and their families who rely on the route for travel between the two countries.

Impact on Travellers

The suspension is expected to affect a considerable number of passengers who had already booked travel on the Kuwait route. Travellers with existing reservations are advised to contact SriLankan Airlines directly for information regarding rebooking options, refunds, or alternative travel arrangements.

Broader Regional Concerns

SriLankan Airlines joins a growing number of international carriers that have adjusted or suspended operations to parts of the Middle East amid the ongoing conflict in the region. Airlines worldwide have been reassessing flight paths and destination viability as the security situation continues to evolve.

The national carrier has stated it is closely monitoring developments on the ground and will make decisions regarding the restoration of Kuwait services based on updated safety assessments. Passengers are encouraged to check the airline's official communications for the latest updates on affected routes.

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