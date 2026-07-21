Mahinda Rajapaksa Takes Charge at Opposition Leader's Office

Former President and veteran political heavyweight Mahinda Rajapaksa has formally assumed duties at the Opposition Leader's Office, marking a significant development in Sri Lanka's political landscape.

A Return to the Political Forefront

Rajapaksa, who has remained one of the most influential figures in Sri Lankan politics, took up his position at the Opposition Leader's Office, signalling a renewed and active role in the country's parliamentary affairs. The assumption of duties underscores his continued prominence within the opposition ranks.

The move is being closely watched by political observers across the island, as Rajapaksa's presence is widely expected to energise the opposition's efforts in scrutinising the current administration and holding the government accountable on key national issues.

A Figure of Enduring Political Influence

Mahinda Rajapaksa, who served as President of Sri Lanka from 2005 to 2015 and has held numerous senior positions throughout his long political career, commands a substantial and loyal support base, particularly in rural constituencies across the country.

His formal entry into the Opposition Leader's Office is anticipated to sharpen the opposition's focus and bring greater visibility to its legislative agenda in the days and weeks ahead.

Political analysts suggest that this development could have broader implications for the balance of power within the opposition bloc, as Sri Lanka continues to navigate complex economic and governance challenges.

Related Video