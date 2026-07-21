Raising Judges' Retirement Age Could Harm Sri Lanka's International Reputation, Warns Former Foreign Minister

Former Foreign Minister Professor G. L. Peiris has sounded a strong warning that any government attempt to extend the retirement age of superior court judges risks causing significant damage to Sri Lanka's image on the world stage — particularly at a time when the country faces renewed scrutiny at the upcoming session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

A Timely Caution

Professor Peiris, a seasoned academic and veteran politician who has served at the highest levels of Sri Lankan governance, raised his concerns publicly, urging the administration to carefully weigh the wider consequences of such a constitutional or legislative move before proceeding.

His remarks come at a sensitive juncture for Sri Lanka, which continues to navigate complex diplomatic terrain as it engages with international human rights bodies that have long scrutinised the country's democratic institutions and rule of law.

Judicial Independence Under the Spotlight

At the heart of Professor Peiris's concern is the perception such a move could create internationally — that the executive branch may be seeking to exert influence over the judiciary by altering the tenure of sitting judges. Critics of similar measures in other countries have often pointed to retirement age extensions as a tool through which governments attempt to retain sympathetic figures on the bench.

For Sri Lanka, where the independence of the judiciary has been a recurring point of debate, any reform touching on judicial appointments or tenures is likely to attract close attention both domestically and abroad.

UN Human Rights Council Session Looms

The warning carries added weight given that the next session of the UN Human Rights Council is approaching. Sri Lanka has historically faced pressure at the Council over issues relating to accountability, governance, and the separation of powers. Professor Peiris cautioned that introducing changes to judicial retirement ages in this climate could hand critics additional ammunition and potentially complicate the country's diplomatic efforts.

Sri Lanka remains under review by the UN Human Rights Council over longstanding accountability concerns.

Any perceived erosion of judicial independence could be raised as a governance concern at the international forum.

The timing of such a legislative move could undermine diplomatic goodwill Sri Lanka has been working to rebuild.

A Call for Restraint

Professor Peiris urged the government to exercise restraint and consider the broader implications for the country's international standing before pushing ahead with any such proposal.

While the government has yet to make a formal announcement on the matter, the very suggestion of extending judicial retirement ages has already sparked debate among legal professionals, opposition politicians, and civil society groups who are closely watching how the administration handles questions of institutional integrity.

Professor Peiris's intervention underscores the delicate balancing act Sri Lanka must perform — managing domestic political considerations while maintaining credibility with the international community at a time when the country is striving to restore its reputation and strengthen foreign relations.