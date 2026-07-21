India Set for Four-Day Warm-Up Match at NCC Before Sri Lanka Test Series

The Indian cricket team is scheduled to play a four-day warm-up match at the Nondescripts Cricket Club (NCC) ground in Colombo ahead of their upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, according to reports.

Preparation Ahead of the Test Series

The warm-up fixture is designed to give the Indian squad valuable match practice and help players acclimatise to local conditions before the high-stakes Test matches get underway. Four-day warm-up games of this nature are a standard part of touring schedules, allowing teams to fine-tune their form and assess their playing combinations in match situations.

The NCC ground, one of Colombo's historic cricketing venues, will host the preparatory clash, giving Indian batters and bowlers alike an opportunity to get time in the middle under Sri Lankan conditions.

A Crucial Tour for Both Sides

The upcoming Test series represents a significant contest for both nations. Sri Lanka will be looking to leverage home advantage, while India will be keen to arrive at the first Test as well-prepared as possible.

The warm-up match is expected to span four days of competitive cricket.

The NCC ground in Colombo will serve as the venue for the fixture.

The match forms part of India's official preparation schedule for the Test series.

Cricket fans across Sri Lanka can expect a lively build-up to what promises to be a compelling Test series between two of Asia's premier cricketing nations.