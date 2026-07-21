Sri Lanka Puts Brakes on Gambling Regulator Launch Pending Expert Framework Review

Sri Lanka has postponed the formal establishment of its much-anticipated gambling regulatory authority, as the government awaits the conclusions of an expert panel tasked with reviewing the proposed operational framework, officials have confirmed.

Why the Delay?

The launch of the new gambling regulator, which had been expected to mark a significant step in formalising and overseeing the island nation's gambling industry, has been put on hold while specialists examine the structural and legal foundations underpinning the body. Authorities indicated that proceeding without a thoroughly vetted framework could undermine the regulator's effectiveness and credibility from the outset.

The expert review is understood to be assessing key aspects of how the authority would function, including licensing procedures, enforcement powers, and consumer protection measures — all critical components in ensuring a robust and transparent regulatory environment.

A Growing Industry Under Scrutiny

Sri Lanka's gambling sector, which encompasses both land-based operations and an expanding online segment, has long operated within a fragmented and inconsistently enforced legal landscape. The push to establish a dedicated regulator reflects growing recognition among policymakers that the industry requires structured oversight, particularly as digital gambling platforms continue to gain traction among local users.

Proponents of regulation argue that a well-governed framework could generate significant tax revenues for the state while simultaneously curbing illegal gambling operations that currently flourish outside any formal oversight.

Caution Over Speed

Government officials have emphasised that the delay should be viewed as a commitment to quality rather than a sign of wavering political will. Getting the foundational framework right, they argue, is essential to building an authority capable of commanding respect from both industry stakeholders and the broader public.

Critics, however, have cautioned that prolonged delays risk allowing unregulated gambling activity to continue unchecked, potentially exposing vulnerable communities to exploitation in the absence of enforceable consumer safeguards.

No revised timeline for the regulator's launch has been officially announced, though authorities have indicated that the expert panel is expected to present its findings in due course, after which the government will determine its next steps.

Related Video