Kothalawala College Student Faces No Charges Over Car Fire Incident, School Clarifies

The Old Boys' Association of Sir John Kothalawala College has confirmed that no charges will be filed against a student involved in an incident in which a teacher's vehicle was set alight, while the school has moved to address and refute a number of circulating claims surrounding the matter.

Child Admits to Lighting Matches

According to the Old Boys' Association, the student in question did admit to lighting matches, which is understood to have been the cause of the fire that damaged the teacher's car. Despite this admission, the Association indicated that formal charges against the child would not be pursued.

School Steps In to Set Record Straight

Sir John Kothalawala College has also come forward to refute certain claims that have been made in connection with the incident. While the full details of those specific claims were not disclosed, the school made clear its position that several of the assertions being made publicly do not accurately reflect the circumstances surrounding the event.

The incident has attracted considerable attention, prompting both the Old Boys' Association and school authorities to issue statements in an effort to provide clarity to parents, students, and the wider community.

Community Concern Over Student Welfare

The case has raised questions around student discipline and the handling of incidents involving minors within school environments. Given the sensitive nature of matters concerning children, authorities appear to have opted for a measured approach rather than pursuing legal proceedings against the young student.

Sir John Kothalawala College is expected to address the matter further through its internal channels as the situation continues to develop.