Sajith Warns Judicial Retirement Age Change Could Pave Way for One-Party Rule

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has sounded the alarm over the government's proposal to raise the retirement age of Supreme Court judges, cautioning that the move could be a calculated step towards establishing one-party rule in Sri Lanka.

A Threat to Judicial Independence

Premadasa, who leads the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, argued that altering the retirement age of Supreme Court judges is not a routine administrative reform but a politically motivated manoeuvre designed to bring the country's highest court under the influence of the ruling party. He stressed that an independent judiciary is the cornerstone of a functioning democracy and that any attempt to manipulate its composition must be resisted.

The Opposition Leader made his remarks as the government pushed forward with its constitutional amendment proposal, which seeks to extend the mandatory retirement age for Supreme Court judges beyond the current limit. Critics across the political spectrum have questioned the timing and intent of the proposed change.

Opposition Raises Alarm

Premadasa warned that if the government succeeds in reshaping the judiciary through such amendments, it would gradually erode the checks and balances that protect Sri Lankan citizens from the unchecked exercise of executive power. He described the proposal as a dangerous precedent that could compromise the rule of law for generations to come.

The independence of the judiciary must never be sacrificed for the political convenience of those in power. What we are witnessing is a blueprint for authoritarian consolidation.

The SJB leader called upon all democratic forces in Parliament, as well as civil society organisations and the legal fraternity, to unite in opposing the amendment and to safeguard the integrity of Sri Lanka's judicial institutions.

Broader Concerns Over Democratic Backsliding

Political analysts have noted that the proposal comes at a sensitive time, with the government already facing scrutiny over a range of governance issues. Concerns have been raised that extending the tenure of sitting judges could allow the executive to retain loyalists on the bench for longer periods, potentially influencing landmark rulings on matters of national importance.

The legal community has also expressed unease, with several senior lawyers and bar associations indicating they would be closely monitoring the legislative process surrounding the proposed amendment.

As the debate intensifies in Parliament, Premadasa's warning has added fresh urgency to a conversation that many believe will have far-reaching consequences for Sri Lanka's democratic future.

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