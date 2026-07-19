Former IGP Chandana Wickramaratne's Tragic Death Likely Caused by Accidental Weapon Discharge

The sudden and shocking death of former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chandana Wickramaratne, who passed away on Friday following gunshot injuries to his chest, is believed to have been the result of an accidental discharge of a weapon belonging to his personal security officer.

What Happened

According to early indications, the incident occurred while the former top police official was waiting for his wife to join him for their regular morning walk. During this time, Wickramaratne was reportedly examining a new weapon issued to his personal security officer when the firearm accidentally discharged, inflicting fatal injuries to his chest.

A Sudden Loss

The death of the former IGP has sent shockwaves across the country, particularly within Sri Lanka's law enforcement community. Wickramaratne, who once held the country's highest police office, died under circumstances that investigators are now working to fully establish.

Authorities are continuing their investigations into the incident to determine the precise sequence of events that led to the tragic accident. No foul play is currently suspected, with preliminary findings pointing firmly toward an accidental discharge.

The news of his passing has prompted an outpouring of condolences from across the political and law enforcement spectrum, with many remembering Wickramaratne as a senior figure who dedicated decades of service to the Sri Lankan Police.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with the handling of firearms, even among trained and experienced security personnel.

Further details are expected to emerge as the official investigation progresses.

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