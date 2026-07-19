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British Mother of Sri Lankan Descent Sought by Authorities in Missing Children Investigation

19 Jul 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
4 Comments
British Mother of Sri Lankan Descent Sought by Authorities in Missing Children Investigation

British authorities are searching for a mother of Sri Lankan heritage in connection with a case involving missing children, raising serious concerns among law enforcement agencies and the wider community.

The woman, who holds British nationality and has family roots in Sri Lanka, is being sought by police as investigators work to locate the missing children linked to the case. The circumstances surrounding their disappearance have prompted an active and urgent response from authorities.

Search Underway

Law enforcement officials have identified the mother as a key person of interest in the investigation. Authorities are appealing to the public for any information that may assist in tracing both the woman and the children involved in the case.

The case has drawn significant attention given the family's Sri Lankan connections, with investigators not ruling out the possibility that the matter may have an international dimension.

Community Concern

The case has prompted concern within Sri Lankan communities both in the United Kingdom and on the island, as families with ties to both countries follow developments closely. Child welfare organisations have emphasised the urgency of locating the children and ensuring their safety.

Authorities have urged anyone with relevant information regarding the whereabouts of the mother or the children to come forward and contact police immediately, stressing that the welfare of the children remains the primary concern throughout the investigation.

Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

💬 Join the Discussion 4

See what readers are saying — and add your view.

I
Ishara Gunawardena 19 Jul 2026

why always Sri Lankan families making news for wrong reasons aney

K
Kasun Perera 19 Jul 2026

hope those kids are safe thats all that matters

A
Amila Rajapaksha 19 Jul 2026

what happened to the children though? article doesnt explain anything

N
Nadeesha Kumari 19 Jul 2026

same i read three times still confused who took who

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