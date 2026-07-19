LPL Corruption Case: India's Manjot Kalra Remanded Until July 31 After Match-Fixing Arrest

Former India Under-19 cricket star Manjot Kalra has been remanded in custody by a Colombo Magistrate's Court until July 31, following his arrest on corruption charges linked to the 2026 Lanka Premier League season, Sri Lanka Police confirmed.

Arrest and Remand

Kalra was taken into custody on July 16 by Sri Lankan authorities on allegations of corruption relating to the upcoming LPL season. The Colombo Magistrate's Court subsequently ordered that he remain remanded until the end of the month as investigations continue.

Kalra Denies Allegations

The cricketer has firmly denied the match-fixing allegations levelled against him. Kalra, who rose to prominence after a standout performance at the ICC Under-19 World Cup for India, has maintained that the charges against him are without merit.

Background

The Lanka Premier League, one of Sri Lanka's marquee domestic T20 tournaments, has attracted significant international attention in recent seasons. The corruption allegations surrounding the 2026 edition have cast a shadow over the competition ahead of its scheduled staging.

Sri Lanka Police have confirmed the arrest and remand proceedings are ongoing, with further details expected to emerge as the investigation progresses. The case is being closely watched by cricket authorities both locally and internationally.

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