Dinana Dakuna Accuses COPF of Shielding Masterminds Behind USD 2.5 Million Treasury Theft

Opposition political group Dinana Dakuna has levelled serious allegations against the Committee on Public Finance (COPF), accusing the parliamentary body of attempting to shield those responsible for orchestrating the theft of USD 2.5 million from Sri Lanka's Treasury.

Allegations Against the Parliamentary Committee

In response to the COPF's recently released report on the high-profile Treasury theft, Dinana Dakuna claimed that the all-party parliamentary committee has fallen short of holding the true architects of the crime accountable. The group alleged that rather than exposing those at the top of the scheme, the committee's findings appear designed to protect the masterminds behind the brazen financial fraud.

The opposition group charged that the COPF report fails to go far enough in identifying and implicating the key individuals responsible for engineering the multi-million dollar theft from public funds.

Concerns Over Accountability and Transparency

Dinana Dakuna's accusations raise fresh concerns over the integrity of parliamentary oversight mechanisms in Sri Lanka, particularly when it comes to investigating crimes involving public finances. The group has called for a more thorough and impartial inquiry into the theft, insisting that those who masterminded the operation must be brought to justice.

The USD 2.5 million Treasury theft has already drawn widespread public attention and condemnation, with many Sri Lankans demanding full transparency and swift legal action against all parties involved, regardless of their political connections.

As pressure mounts on parliamentary authorities to demonstrate genuine accountability, the accusations from Dinana Dakuna are likely to intensify scrutiny of both the COPF's investigative process and the broader institutional response to one of the most significant financial crimes to emerge from within the country's public sector in recent times.

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