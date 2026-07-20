Sri Lanka Enforces School Ban on Sugary Foods as Childhood Obesity Reaches Alarming Levels

Government Steps In to Protect Children's Health

Sri Lanka has moved to prohibit the sale and consumption of sugary foods within school premises, as health authorities grow increasingly alarmed by the rising rates of childhood obesity and diet-related illness among the island's young population.

What the Ban Covers

The new regulation targets sugar-laden products that have long been a fixture in school canteens and tuck shops across the country. Items high in added sugars — including sweetened beverages, confectionery, and processed snacks — are now barred from being sold or distributed within school grounds.

The move reflects a broader push by Sri Lankan authorities to overhaul nutritional standards in educational institutions and steer children away from unhealthy dietary habits that experts warn can have lasting consequences on long-term health.

A Growing Public Health Crisis

Health professionals have been raising red flags over the steady increase in obesity, type 2 diabetes, and dental decay among Sri Lankan children in recent years. Poor dietary choices, particularly excessive sugar intake, have been identified as key contributing factors to this troubling trend.

Childhood obesity rates in Sri Lanka have risen significantly over the past decade

High sugar consumption is linked to increased risk of diabetes and cardiovascular disease

Dental health among schoolchildren has also deteriorated, with sugary foods cited as a primary cause

Schools as the First Line of Defence

Authorities believe that schools represent one of the most effective environments in which to introduce healthier habits, given that children spend a significant portion of their day on school premises.

By controlling what children have access to during school hours, the government aims to build a foundation for healthier lifestyles that extend well beyond the classroom.

School administrators and canteen operators are expected to comply with the new guidelines, with enforcement mechanisms being put in place to ensure adherence across both government and private institutions.

A Step Welcomed by Health Advocates

Nutrition and public health advocates have broadly welcomed the ban, describing it as a necessary and overdue intervention. Many have called for the policy to be accompanied by broader public awareness campaigns targeting parents and communities, so that healthier eating habits are reinforced at home as well.

Sri Lanka joins a growing number of countries worldwide that have introduced restrictions on junk food and sugary products in schools, recognising that early intervention is critical to reversing the global tide of childhood obesity.