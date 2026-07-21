Extending Judges' Retirement Age Risks Tarnishing Sri Lanka's International Reputation, Warns Prof. Peiris

A prominent academic has cautioned that a proposed move to extend the retirement age of judges in Sri Lanka could have serious consequences for the country's standing on the world stage, raising fresh concerns about the independence and integrity of the island nation's judiciary.

A Warning From Academic Circles

Professor Peiris has spoken out against the proposed change, warning that such a measure could undermine public confidence in Sri Lanka's legal institutions and send troubling signals to the international community. The professor's remarks have added significant weight to growing debate surrounding judicial reform in the country.

According to Prof. Peiris, altering the retirement age of sitting judges, particularly if done in a manner that appears politically motivated, risks damaging Sri Lanka's credibility abroad at a time when the country is already working to rebuild its image following years of economic and political turbulence.

Concerns Over Judicial Independence

At the heart of the controversy lies the question of whether extending judges' tenures could compromise the separation of powers — a cornerstone of democratic governance. Critics argue that such a move could make the judiciary susceptible to undue influence from the executive branch, eroding the checks and balances that a functioning democracy depends upon.

The independence of the judiciary is not merely a domestic concern — it is a benchmark by which the international community measures a nation's commitment to the rule of law.

Sri Lanka has faced sustained scrutiny from international bodies and foreign governments over governance and human rights issues in recent years. Observers note that any perception of executive interference in judicial affairs could further complicate the country's efforts to strengthen diplomatic and economic relationships abroad.

Broader Implications for Sri Lanka

The proposed change comes at a particularly sensitive moment for Sri Lanka, which continues to navigate complex negotiations with international financial institutions and development partners as part of its ongoing economic recovery. Legal and governance standards are frequently cited by such institutions as key considerations when assessing a country's eligibility for support and investment.

Prof. Peiris's intervention has prompted calls for broader public consultation before any amendments to judicial retirement provisions are pursued. Several legal professionals and civil society representatives have echoed similar concerns, urging the government to proceed with caution and transparency.

The government has yet to issue a formal and detailed response to the criticism. As the debate intensifies, many Sri Lankans and international observers alike will be watching closely to see how the administration chooses to move forward on this deeply consequential issue.