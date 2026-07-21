VietJet Air Opens Direct Colombo–Ho Chi Minh City Route, Boosting Sri Lanka–Vietnam Tourism Ties

Vietnamese low-cost carrier VietJet Air has launched a new direct flight route connecting Colombo to Ho Chi Minh City, marking a significant step forward in strengthening air travel links between Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

A New Chapter in Regional Connectivity

The introduction of the direct service eliminates the need for time-consuming layovers that previously made travel between the two countries cumbersome and costly. Passengers on both sides of the route will now benefit from a seamless, point-to-point connection between Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo and Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City.

The move is expected to be a game-changer for travellers from Sri Lanka seeking to explore Vietnam's vibrant culture, cuisine, and coastline, as well as for Vietnamese tourists looking to discover the island nation's rich heritage and scenic landscapes.

Tourism and Economic Opportunities on the Horizon

Industry observers are optimistic that the new route will deliver a meaningful boost to tourism numbers on both ends. Sri Lanka, which has been actively working to revive and grow its tourism sector following years of economic turbulence, stands to benefit considerably from increased visitor arrivals out of Vietnam and the broader Southeast Asian region.

Greater accessibility for Vietnamese tourists visiting Sri Lanka's cultural and beach destinations

Expanded travel options for Sri Lankan travellers exploring Southeast Asia

Potential growth in trade and business travel between the two nations

Improved connectivity serving as a gateway to wider Asian travel networks

VietJet's Growing Regional Footprint

VietJet Air, known for its budget-friendly fares and expanding international network, has been steadily increasing its presence across Asia. The Colombo route represents yet another milestone in the airline's strategy to deepen connectivity between South Asia and Southeast Asia, positioning Ho Chi Minh City as a key regional hub for onward travel across the continent.

The launch of this direct route is poised to unlock substantial tourism growth opportunities and foster closer people-to-people ties between Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

With demand for affordable regional air travel continuing to rise, the new VietJet service is anticipated to attract strong interest from leisure travellers, business professionals, and the Sri Lankan diaspora alike. Aviation and tourism authorities in Sri Lanka are expected to welcome the development as a positive signal for the country's ongoing efforts to position itself as a premier destination in Asia.