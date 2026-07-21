Taiwan Halts Tourist Visa Access for Sri Lankan Travellers

Visa Suspension Affects Sri Lankan Nationals Seeking Entry to Taiwan

Sri Lankan nationals planning to visit Taiwan for tourism purposes have been dealt a significant blow, as Taiwanese authorities have suspended tourist visa facilities for citizens of Sri Lanka.

The move effectively restricts Sri Lankans from obtaining tourist visas to enter the island nation, which had previously been a destination accessible to travellers from this country.

Impact on Sri Lankan Travellers

The suspension is expected to affect a range of individuals, including those who had been planning leisure travel, visits to family members, or short-term trips to Taiwan. Sri Lankans who had been taking advantage of tourist visa provisions will now need to seek alternative arrangements or explore other travel destinations.

Taiwanese authorities have not yet issued a detailed public statement outlining the specific reasons behind the decision or indicating how long the suspension may remain in effect.

A Growing Regional Concern

This development adds to a broader pattern of travel restrictions that Sri Lankan passport holders have faced in recent years, as several countries have tightened their visa policies for Sri Lankan nationals amid concerns over immigration compliance and overstaying.

Travellers and tourism industry stakeholders in Sri Lanka are urged to verify the latest entry requirements and visa conditions before making any travel arrangements to Taiwan or other international destinations.

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