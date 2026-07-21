Sri Lanka Considers Qdenga Vaccine Rollout as Dengue Deaths Climb to 58

Authorities Evaluate Vaccination Option Amid Worsening Dengue Crisis

Sri Lankan health authorities are reviewing the potential introduction of the Qdenga dengue vaccine as the country grapples with a worsening outbreak that has now claimed 58 lives.

The move comes as public health officials face mounting pressure to contain the spread of the mosquito-borne illness, which continues to affect communities across the island. The rising death toll has intensified calls for a more decisive response beyond traditional vector control methods.

What Is Qdenga?

Qdenga, developed by Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda, is a tetravalent dengue vaccine designed to provide protection against all four serotypes of the dengue virus. It has received regulatory approval in several countries and has been recommended for use in high-burden dengue regions.

Health officials are assessing the vaccine's suitability for Sri Lanka's specific epidemiological context, including factors such as which dengue serotypes are currently circulating and the feasibility of a national immunisation programme.

A Growing Public Health Emergency

Dengue fever remains one of Sri Lanka's most persistent public health challenges, with outbreaks recurring annually during and after the monsoon seasons. The disease places significant strain on hospitals and the broader healthcare system, particularly in the Western, North Western, and Southern provinces.

58 deaths have been recorded in the current outbreak cycle

All four dengue serotypes have historically circulated in Sri Lanka

Children and young adults are among the most vulnerable groups

Calls for Urgent Action

Medical professionals and public health advocates have long urged the government to explore vaccination as a complementary strategy alongside existing prevention efforts such as eliminating mosquito breeding sites and community awareness campaigns.

Health authorities stress that a final decision on the Qdenga vaccine will be guided by scientific evidence and the recommendations of national and international health bodies.

As the review process continues, authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant, seek immediate medical attention at the onset of dengue symptoms, and cooperate with ongoing mosquito eradication drives in their communities.