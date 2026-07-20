Three Live Hand Grenades and Sword Uncovered at Kandy ASP's Home in Dramatic Police Raid

A special police team operating out of Kandy made a startling discovery on Friday after uncovering three live hand grenades and a sword at the private residence of an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in the Naththaranpotha area of Kandy.

Tip-Off Leads to Explosive Find

The search operation was set in motion following a tip-off provided by a woman to law enforcement authorities. Acting swiftly on the intelligence received, officers moved to conduct a targeted search of the premises belonging to the senior police officer.

The discovery of live hand grenades at the home of a serving ASP has sent shockwaves through the region, raising serious questions about the circumstances under which such dangerous military-grade ordnance came to be stored at a police officer's private address.

Dangerous Items Recovered

Among the items recovered during the search were:

Three live hand grenades

One sword

The grenades, described as live and therefore posing an immediate danger, were carefully handled by the responding officers. The sword recovered alongside the grenades is also being treated as an exhibit in the ongoing investigation.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have launched a formal investigation into the matter. The discovery is considered particularly sensitive given the rank and position of the individual whose residence was searched. An ASP holds a senior position within the Sri Lanka Police Service, making the circumstances surrounding this find all the more alarming to investigators and the public alike.

Further details regarding any arrests or charges are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses. Police have not yet issued an official public statement outlining the next steps in the case.

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