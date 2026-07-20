Softlogic Life Expands Into Bangladesh With 60% Stake in Diamond Life Insurance

Sri Lanka's leading life insurance provider Softlogic Life Insurance has made a significant regional move, acquiring a 60% controlling stake in Bangladesh's Diamond Life Insurance Company, marking a major cross-border investment milestone for the Colombo-based firm.

A Strategic Regional Expansion

The acquisition signals Softlogic Life's ambition to grow beyond Sri Lanka's shores and establish a meaningful presence in South Asia's rapidly expanding insurance sector. Bangladesh, with its large and youthful population of over 170 million people and a historically underpenetrated insurance market, represents a compelling growth opportunity for regional players.

By securing a majority 60% stake in Diamond Life Insurance, Softlogic Life positions itself as the controlling shareholder, giving the Sri Lankan company significant influence over the Bangladeshi insurer's strategic direction, operations, and future development.

Significance for Softlogic Life

Softlogic Life has consistently been one of Sri Lanka's most prominent players in the life insurance space, known for its innovation and strong market performance domestically. This move into Bangladesh represents one of the most notable outbound insurance investments by a Sri Lankan company in recent memory.

The deal underscores growing confidence among Sri Lankan corporates in pursuing international opportunities, even as the island nation continues its broader economic recovery journey.

What This Means for the Region

The Bangladesh insurance market has been drawing increased attention from foreign investors in recent years, driven by rising middle-class incomes, greater financial awareness, and regulatory reforms encouraging sector growth. A strategic partnership with an experienced regional operator like Softlogic Life could help Diamond Life Insurance accelerate its own expansion plans within Bangladesh.

For Sri Lankan businesses and investors, the acquisition serves as a reminder of the untapped potential that exists across South Asia, and the capacity of homegrown companies to compete and lead at a regional level.

Further details regarding the financial terms of the transaction and the planned operational changes at Diamond Life Insurance are expected to be disclosed in due course by the respective parties.