Ronaldo Nazário Tips Spain to Dethrone Argentina at 2026 World Cup

Brazilian football icon Ronaldo Nazário has made a striking prediction ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, declaring that Spain will defeat defending champions Argentina in the tournament's final.

A Bold Call from a World Cup Legend

The two-time World Cup winner, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers to have ever graced the game, has thrown his weight behind the Spanish side, suggesting they have what it takes to dethrone the reigning South American champions on the world's biggest stage.

Ronaldo's prediction is certain to turn heads across the global football community, given his stature in the sport and the weight his opinions carry. The Brazilian striker won the World Cup in 1994 and 2002, making him one of the most decorated players in the tournament's history.

Argentina the Team to Beat

Argentina, led by talismanic captain Lionel Messi, enter the 2026 tournament as defending champions following their dramatic triumph at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The South Americans will be widely expected to mount a strong title defence when the tournament gets underway across host nations the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Spain's Credentials as Contenders

Spain, meanwhile, have demonstrated considerable promise in recent international competition, boasting a talented and youthful squad capable of competing at the very highest level. Ronaldo's endorsement of their World Cup prospects is likely to boost confidence within the Spanish camp as preparations for the tournament continue.

As anticipation builds ahead of the 2026 edition, predictions from legendary figures such as Ronaldo only serve to heighten the excitement surrounding what promises to be a spectacular global showpiece.