Election Commission Hands Back Provincial Council Election Funds Amid Ongoing Delays

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has returned the funds that had been allocated for the conduct of Provincial Council elections, signalling that the long-delayed polls are unlikely to take place in the immediate future.

The move comes as Provincial Council elections continue to be postponed, with no confirmed date yet announced for the elections that have been pending for several years. The return of allocated funds raises fresh questions about the government's commitment to restoring democratic representation at the provincial level.

Funds Handed Back to Treasury

The Election Commission confirmed that the money set aside specifically for organising the Provincial Council polls had been handed back, as it could not be utilised within the designated period. Election authorities had been waiting for the necessary legislative and logistical conditions to be met before proceeding with the electoral process.

Provincial Council elections in Sri Lanka have remained in a state of limbo for years, with successive governments failing to hold the polls despite repeated public and political calls for their resumption.

Democratic Concerns Mount

Critics and opposition politicians have long argued that the continued absence of elected Provincial Councils undermines grassroots democracy and denies citizens meaningful representation at the regional level. Many provinces have been functioning without elected councils for an extended period, with administrators appointed in their place.

Provincial Council elections have not been held for several years across most provinces

The Election Commission had received a budget allocation specifically to conduct the polls

Those funds have now been returned as elections did not proceed within the required timeframe

The return of funds is expected to reignite debate in Parliament and among civil society groups who have been pressing the government to restore provincial democracy without further delay.

What Happens Next

It remains unclear when a fresh allocation will be made or when the Election Commission will be in a position to schedule the Provincial Council polls. Any future elections would require both a new budget provision and the resolution of outstanding legal and administrative matters that have contributed to the prolonged delays.

Political observers note that the timing of such elections could also be influenced by the broader political climate, as the government weighs the electoral implications of restoring provincial representation.

The Election Commission has not yet issued a formal statement outlining a revised timeline for the polls, leaving voters and provincial-level stakeholders with continued uncertainty.

Related Video