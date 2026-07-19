Father of Notorious Underworld Suspect 'Sando' Gunned Down at Dehiwala Cemetery

A shocking act of violence unfolded at a cemetery in Dehiwala when the father of an alleged underworld figure known as 'Sando' was shot in what authorities are treating as a targeted attack.

Brazen Shooting in Broad Daylight

The victim, identified as the father of the suspected criminal known by the alias 'Sando', was shot at the Dehiwala cemetery in an incident that has sent shockwaves through the local community. The attack bears the hallmarks of an organised hit, raising serious concerns about escalating underworld violence in the Western Province.

Underworld Links Under Scrutiny

Authorities are investigating whether the shooting is directly connected to the criminal activities and rivalries associated with 'Sando', who is believed to be a prominent figure in Sri Lanka's underworld network. Investigators suspect the attack may have been intended to send a message to the alleged criminal through his family.

Community in Fear

The brazen nature of the attack — carried out in a public space — has alarmed residents in the Dehiwala area. Local police have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators and are appealing to witnesses who may have been present at the cemetery at the time of the incident to come forward with any information.

The shooting adds to a growing list of underworld-related violence that has gripped parts of Sri Lanka in recent months, prompting calls from civil society groups for stronger law enforcement action against organised crime networks operating across the island.

Further investigations are ongoing, and police have not yet ruled out multiple lines of inquiry into the motive behind the attack.

Related Video