Egg Prices Set to Rise From Monday as Producers Announce New Retail Rates

Sri Lankan consumers will face higher prices at the egg counter from Monday, 20 January, following an announcement by local egg producers that retail prices are set to increase across the board.

New Pricing Structure

Under the revised pricing, the retail price of a white egg will rise to Rs. 41, according to the announcement made by producers. The price adjustment is expected to take effect island-wide from the start of the new week.

Impact on Consumers

Eggs remain one of the most widely consumed and affordable sources of protein for Sri Lankan households, making any upward price movement a matter of concern for families already navigating a challenging cost-of-living environment.

The increase is likely to be felt most acutely by lower-income households and small food businesses such as street food vendors and small restaurants, for whom eggs form a core part of daily operations and meal preparation.

Producer Justification

While full details of the producers' justification were not immediately available, rising input costs — including feed prices and operational expenses — have been cited in the past as key drivers behind periodic price revisions in the local poultry industry.

Consumers are advised to take note of the new retail prices when purchasing eggs from Monday onwards.

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