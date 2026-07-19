Sri Lanka's Dengue Crisis Deepens as Cases Cross 75,000 Mark

Island-Wide Outbreak Raises Serious Public Health Concerns

Sri Lanka is facing a worsening dengue crisis, with the total number of reported cases nationwide surpassing the 75,000 mark, raising alarm among health authorities and communities across the island.

The alarming surge in infections underscores the persistent challenge that dengue fever poses to Sri Lanka's public health system, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall when mosquito breeding conditions are most favourable.

A Recurring Public Health Threat

Dengue fever, transmitted through the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, has long been a significant health burden for Sri Lanka. The disease can rapidly escalate into severe dengue, also known as dengue haemorrhagic fever, which can prove fatal if not treated promptly.

Health officials have repeatedly urged the public to take preventive measures seriously, emphasising that stagnant water around homes and workplaces remains the primary breeding ground for the mosquitoes responsible for spreading the virus.

What the Public Can Do

Authorities continue to call on households, businesses, and local government bodies to take immediate action to curb the spread of the disease. Key preventive steps include:

Eliminating stagnant water in and around homes, including flower pots, tyres, and gutters

Using mosquito repellents and protective clothing, especially during early morning and evening hours

Seeking medical attention immediately upon experiencing fever, body aches, or other dengue-related symptoms

Supporting local fumigation and mosquito control drives organised by municipal authorities

Urgent Action Needed

With cases already exceeding 75,000, health professionals warn that the situation demands an urgent, coordinated response from both government institutions and the general public to prevent further loss of life.

As Sri Lanka continues to grapple with this outbreak, medical experts stress that early diagnosis and timely hospitalisation remain critical in reducing dengue-related fatalities. Citizens are encouraged to remain vigilant and proactive in protecting themselves and their communities from further spread of the disease.

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