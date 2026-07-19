Indian Cricketer Manjot Kalra Arrested Over Alleged Bribery Linked to Lanka Premier League

Indian cricketer Manjot Kalra, who rose to prominence after scoring a century in the 2018 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup final, has been arrested in connection with a bribery investigation tied to the Lanka Premier League (LPL), the popular Twenty20 franchise tournament held in Sri Lanka.

Arrest Sends Shockwaves Through Cricket Community

The arrest of Kalra has sent shockwaves through cricketing circles both in India and Sri Lanka, raising fresh concerns about the integrity of franchise-based T20 tournaments in the region. Authorities confirmed that the investigation centres on alleged bribery-related offences connected to the LPL.

The Lanka Premier League, which has been a significant platform for local and international cricketers since its inception, now finds itself at the centre of a corruption scandal that threatens to cast a shadow over the competition's reputation.

Background on Manjot Kalra

Kalra first captured public attention when he scored an unbeaten century in the 2018 ICC Under-19 World Cup final, helping India lift the title. However, his senior cricket career failed to take off as anticipated, and he has since featured in various domestic and franchise tournaments.

Investigation Ongoing

Details surrounding the full scope of the investigation remain limited at this stage, with authorities yet to disclose the precise nature of the alleged bribery or which parties may be implicated beyond Kalra. The case is expected to draw close scrutiny from cricket's anti-corruption bodies.

Sri Lankan cricket officials and LPL organisers have not yet issued a formal public statement regarding the arrest. It is anticipated that relevant anti-corruption units, including those operating under the International Cricket Council framework, will be monitoring developments closely.

Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

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