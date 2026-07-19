India and Sri Lanka Revise Bilateral Tax Treaty to Close Loopholes and Prevent Avoidance

India has moved to amend its longstanding double taxation avoidance agreement (DTAA) with Sri Lanka, introducing key changes aimed at preventing tax avoidance and ensuring that treaty benefits are not misused by individuals or entities seeking to exploit provisions between the two nations.

What the Amendment Entails

The revised treaty incorporates updated provisions designed to align with modern international tax standards, particularly those developed under the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) framework. The changes are intended to ensure that only genuine residents of either country can benefit from the treaty's preferential tax rates and exemptions.

A central feature of the amendment is the introduction of anti-abuse clauses, which prevent third-party individuals or companies from routing income through Sri Lanka or India solely to take advantage of reduced withholding tax rates that would not otherwise apply to them.

Significance for Both Economies

The move is widely seen as a step forward in strengthening the fiscal relationship between the two neighbouring countries. For Sri Lanka, which is in the midst of an economic recovery programme, ensuring the integrity of its tax treaties is increasingly important as the island nation works to broaden its revenue base and attract legitimate foreign investment.

By closing existing loopholes, both governments aim to protect their respective tax revenues while continuing to foster cross-border trade and investment between India and Sri Lanka — two economies with deep commercial and historical ties.

Broader Context

India has been actively revisiting and renegotiating several of its double taxation treaties in recent years as part of a broader push to modernise its international tax architecture. Sri Lanka joins a growing list of countries with which India has updated bilateral agreements to reflect contemporary global standards on tax transparency and fairness.

Tax experts have noted that such amendments typically benefit both countries by creating a more level playing field for legitimate businesses and investors, while deterring those who may seek to use treaty provisions for unintended financial advantages.

Further details regarding the specific effective dates of the amended provisions and their implementation timeline are expected to be formally notified by the tax authorities of both countries in due course.