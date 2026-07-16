Sri Lanka Take On West Indies in Second T20 Clash

Sri Lanka are set to face West Indies in the second Twenty20 International of their ongoing series, with cricket fans across the island eagerly anticipating another exciting contest between the two sides.

The match forms part of a competitive T20 series between Sri Lanka and the West Indies, with both teams looking to gain the upper hand following the opening fixture of the tour.

T20 cricket continues to draw massive viewership across Sri Lanka, with supporters turning out in large numbers both at the ground and following the action through broadcast and online platforms.

The Lankan Lions will be hoping to put in a strong performance as they look to assert dominance in the series, while the West Indies — always a formidable opponent in the shortest format of the game — are expected to bring their trademark aggressive brand of cricket to the contest.

Both squads boast experienced campaigners alongside emerging talent, promising a highly competitive encounter for fans of the game.

Cricket enthusiasts across Sri Lanka are encouraged to follow the match through official broadcast channels and authorised streaming platforms to catch all the live action as it unfolds.

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