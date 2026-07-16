Sri Lanka Completes South Asia's Longest Irrigation Tunnel in Landmark North Central Canal Project Milestone

Sri Lanka has achieved a significant engineering milestone with the completion of construction on South Asia's longest irrigation tunnel, a critical component of the ambitious North Central Canal Project, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

A Historic Achievement for Sri Lanka's Water Management

The completion of the tunnel marks a landmark moment not only for Sri Lanka but for the entire South Asian region, as no irrigation tunnel of this scale has previously been constructed across the subcontinent. The achievement underscores Sri Lanka's growing capacity to undertake large-scale infrastructure development aimed at transforming the country's agricultural landscape.

The North Central Canal Project has long been regarded as one of the most strategically important water management initiatives in the country's modern history, designed to address longstanding challenges related to water distribution and agricultural productivity in the island's North Central Province.

Significance for Agriculture and Rural Development

The newly completed tunnel is expected to play a transformative role in channelling water to traditionally drought-affected regions, providing a more reliable and sustainable supply for farming communities that have historically struggled with irregular rainfall and inadequate irrigation infrastructure.

The tunnel is recognised as the longest irrigation tunnel in South Asia

It forms a key structural component of the North Central Canal Project

Construction was officially completed on Wednesday

Authorities have highlighted that the project aligns with broader national goals of boosting food security, improving rural livelihoods, and reducing the economic vulnerability of farming households in the North Central Province and surrounding areas.

Looking Ahead

With this critical phase now complete, attention is expected to shift to the remaining stages of the North Central Canal Project, which aims to create an extensive network of canals and water distribution infrastructure across the region. Once fully operational, the project is anticipated to irrigate vast stretches of agricultural land, potentially increasing crop yields and supporting economic growth in one of Sri Lanka's most historically significant farming belts.

The completion of South Asia's longest irrigation tunnel stands as a testament to Sri Lanka's engineering ambitions and its commitment to investing in infrastructure that could yield benefits for generations to come.