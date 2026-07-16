CID Urges Minister to Investigate Substandard Coronary Stents Supplied to Sri Lankan Hospitals

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has called on the relevant minister to launch a formal investigation into the supply of faulty coronary stents that were reportedly distributed to hospitals in Sri Lanka, raising serious concerns about patient safety within the country's healthcare system.

CID Steps In Over Medical Device Concerns

The CID's intervention signals growing alarm over the quality of medical devices being procured and used in Sri Lankan health facilities. Coronary stents are small mesh tubes inserted into narrowed or blocked arteries to restore blood flow to the heart, and their failure or substandard quality can pose life-threatening risks to patients undergoing cardiac procedures.

Investigators have urged ministerial-level action, suggesting that the matter requires urgent scrutiny beyond routine regulatory oversight and that a higher level of accountability is necessary to address the alleged lapses in procurement and quality control.

Patient Safety at the Centre of Concerns

The use of defective or below-standard coronary stents in cardiac patients could have grave consequences, including procedural complications, repeat interventions, or even fatalities. The call for a probe underscores the need for rigorous screening of all medical devices entering the Sri Lankan healthcare supply chain.

Sri Lanka's public hospitals rely heavily on centrally procured medical supplies, and any compromise in the quality of those supplies can affect a large number of patients across the island, particularly those dependent on state-run cardiac care services.

Calls for Accountability and Transparency

The development has prompted wider questions about the procurement processes governing high-value medical equipment in Sri Lanka, including:

How substandard devices may have entered the supply chain without detection

Whether proper quality certification checks were carried out prior to procurement

The extent to which affected stents were used in patients and what follow-up action has been taken

Who bears responsibility for authorising the purchase of the flagged consignment

Authorities have not yet disclosed the full scope of the investigation, including the number of stents involved or the hospitals where they were distributed. Further details are expected to emerge as the ministerial inquiry progresses.

The CID's call for a probe reflects a broader push for greater accountability in Sri Lanka's medical procurement sector, where transparency and quality assurance remain critical public concerns.

Health sector observers and patient advocacy groups are expected to closely monitor developments, as the outcome of any ministerial investigation could set an important precedent for how medical device failures are handled at an institutional level in Sri Lanka.