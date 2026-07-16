Sri Lanka Intensifies Nationwide Dengue Campaign Amid Rising Death Toll

Sri Lanka has launched an expanded anti-dengue campaign as health authorities grapple with a rising number of deaths linked to the mosquito-borne disease, signalling growing concern over what officials fear could become a serious public health crisis.

Escalating Threat Prompts Stronger Response

The intensified drive comes as dengue fever continues to claim lives across the island, prompting the government to broaden its containment and prevention efforts beyond previous measures. Health officials have warned that the situation demands urgent public cooperation alongside institutional action.

Dengue, transmitted through the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, thrives in stagnant water and warm tropical conditions — circumstances that Sri Lanka's climate makes particularly conducive to the spread of the disease, especially during and after monsoon seasons.

What the Expanded Drive Involves

Authorities have stepped up fumigation operations, inspection of premises for mosquito breeding grounds, and public awareness programmes across multiple districts. Communities are being urged to eliminate standing water in and around their homes, including in flowerpots, tyres, roof gutters, and water storage containers.

Increased fumigation across high-risk districts

Inspection of residential and commercial premises for breeding sites

Public health awareness campaigns targeting schools and local communities

Mobilisation of public health inspectors for ground-level surveillance

A Call for Public Vigilance

Health authorities have repeatedly stressed that dengue prevention is a shared responsibility — one that cannot rest with the government alone but must involve every household and community across Sri Lanka.

Residents are being advised to seek medical attention promptly if they experience symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, or skin rashes, as early diagnosis significantly improves patient outcomes.

A Recurring Public Health Challenge

Dengue has long posed a seasonal challenge for Sri Lanka, with outbreaks historically spiking during wetter months. However, the current surge and the accompanying fatalities have underscored the need for sustained, year-round vigilance rather than reactive responses limited to peak seasons.

Health officials are urging all citizens to treat dengue prevention as a civic duty, warning that negligence at the household level can have consequences that extend well beyond individual families into entire neighbourhoods and districts.

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