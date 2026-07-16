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Katunayake Shooting Suspect Nabbed After Attack on Police Officer

16 Jul 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
3 Comments
Katunayake Shooting Suspect Nabbed After Attack on Police Officer

Authorities have apprehended the suspect believed to be responsible for shooting a police officer in Katunayake on Tuesday afternoon, according to police sources.

The arrest brings a swift conclusion to a tense manhunt that followed the brazen attack on the officer earlier in the day. Police confirmed the suspect was taken into custody shortly after the incident, though full details surrounding the circumstances of the arrest were not immediately disclosed.

Officer Targeted in Broad Daylight

The shooting, which took place on Tuesday afternoon in the Katunayake area, sent shockwaves through the local community. A police officer was targeted and shot by the suspect in what authorities are treating as a serious assault on law enforcement personnel.

Katunayake, home to Sri Lanka's Bandaranaike International Airport and a major industrial free trade zone, is one of the country's busier and more prominent localities, making the incident particularly alarming for residents and workers in the area.

Investigation Ongoing

Police have launched a full investigation into the incident to establish the motive behind the attack and determine whether any other individuals may have been involved.

The condition of the injured police officer and further details regarding the charges to be filed against the arrested suspect are expected to be revealed as the investigation progresses.

Authorities have urged anyone with additional information related to the incident to come forward and assist with the ongoing inquiry.

💬 Join the Discussion 3

See what readers are saying — and add your view.

K
Kasun Perera 16 Jul 2026

How did someone even get a gun in Katunayake area like that?

H
Hashini Madushani 16 Jul 2026

Good they caught him fast. Hope they dont let him go quietly after few weeks.

T
Tharindu Silva 16 Jul 2026

Exactly, these cases always go silent after some time no.

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