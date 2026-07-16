Katunayake Shooting Suspect Nabbed After Attack on Police Officer

Authorities have apprehended the suspect believed to be responsible for shooting a police officer in Katunayake on Tuesday afternoon, according to police sources.

The arrest brings a swift conclusion to a tense manhunt that followed the brazen attack on the officer earlier in the day. Police confirmed the suspect was taken into custody shortly after the incident, though full details surrounding the circumstances of the arrest were not immediately disclosed.

Officer Targeted in Broad Daylight

The shooting, which took place on Tuesday afternoon in the Katunayake area, sent shockwaves through the local community. A police officer was targeted and shot by the suspect in what authorities are treating as a serious assault on law enforcement personnel.

Katunayake, home to Sri Lanka's Bandaranaike International Airport and a major industrial free trade zone, is one of the country's busier and more prominent localities, making the incident particularly alarming for residents and workers in the area.

Investigation Ongoing

Police have launched a full investigation into the incident to establish the motive behind the attack and determine whether any other individuals may have been involved.

The condition of the injured police officer and further details regarding the charges to be filed against the arrested suspect are expected to be revealed as the investigation progresses.

Authorities have urged anyone with additional information related to the incident to come forward and assist with the ongoing inquiry.