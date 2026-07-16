Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith to Take Legal Action Against MP Chamara Sampath Over Alleged Defamation

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has announced his intention to pursue legal action against Member of Parliament Chamara Sampath, following statements the MP is alleged to have made that the Cardinal's camp has described as false and defamatory.

Cardinal Takes a Stand

The decision by one of Sri Lanka's most prominent religious figures to enter the legal arena against a sitting parliamentarian marks a significant escalation in what appears to be a growing dispute between the two public figures. Cardinal Ranjith, the Archbishop of Colombo and a widely respected voice in the country's Catholic community, has made clear that he will not allow what his representatives characterise as damaging falsehoods to go unchallenged.

The Cardinal's office indicated that the remarks made by MP Chamara Sampath crossed a line that could not be addressed through silence or informal means, prompting the decision to seek redress through the courts.

Background to the Dispute

While full details of the specific statements attributed to MP Sampath have yet to be formally disclosed in court documents, sources close to the Cardinal have confirmed that the legal team is actively preparing the necessary proceedings. The move is expected to draw considerable public attention given the stature of both individuals involved.

Cardinal Ranjith has long been a prominent public commentator on matters of national importance in Sri Lanka, including his vocal advocacy for justice following the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks. His willingness to confront a political figure through legal channels is being seen by many observers as a demonstration of his continued determination to hold those in public life accountable.

Public and Political Reaction

The announcement is likely to generate significant reaction across Sri Lanka's political and religious communities. MP Chamara Sampath has yet to issue a formal public response to the Cardinal's legal intentions.

Legal observers note that defamation proceedings involving a senior Catholic Cardinal and a sitting member of parliament would be closely watched, both for their legal implications and for the broader message they send about the limits of political speech in Sri Lanka.

Further details regarding the nature of the legal action and its timeline are expected to be made public in the coming days as the Cardinal's legal representatives formalise their case.