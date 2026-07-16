Negombo Mayor Pradeep Heenkenda Steps Down from Post

The Mayor of Negombo, Pradeep Heenkenda, has tendered his resignation from the position, marking a significant development in the administration of one of Sri Lanka's most prominent coastal cities.

Mayor Steps Down

Heenkenda's departure from the mayoral seat has drawn considerable attention, given Negombo's status as a key commercial and tourism hub located along the Western Province coastline, just north of the country's capital, Colombo.

The resignation raises questions about the future leadership of the Negombo Municipal Council and the continuity of ongoing development projects and civic initiatives within the city.

What This Means for Negombo

Negombo, known for its bustling fishing industry, historic churches, and proximity to Bandaranaike International Airport, is one of the more strategically important municipalities in Sri Lanka. The absence of a sitting mayor is expected to prompt discussions within the council regarding an interim leadership arrangement or a formal process to appoint a successor.

Local government officials and community representatives are expected to address the vacancy in accordance with the provisions governing municipal councils under Sri Lankan law.

Further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the resignation and the next steps for the Negombo Municipal Council are anticipated to emerge in the coming days.