North Western Province School Term Exams Delayed — Education Ministry Explains

The Education Ministry has confirmed that term examinations for students in Grades 6 to 11 across the North Western Province have been postponed, citing administrative delays as the primary cause of the disruption.

What Caused the Postponement?

According to the Ministry of Education, the delay in conducting the scheduled term examinations was the result of a procurement or logistical setback that prevented the timely preparation and distribution of examination materials to schools within the province. The Ministry has acknowledged the disruption and indicated that steps are being taken to reschedule the affected examinations at the earliest opportunity.

Students and Schools Affected

The postponement impacts a significant number of students enrolled in Grades 6 through 11 across schools in the North Western Province, which covers the Kurunegala and Puttalam districts. Parents, students, and teachers have been urged to await official communication from provincial education authorities regarding the revised examination schedule.

Ministry Assures Swift Resolution

Education officials have assured that the welfare and academic progress of students remain a top priority, and that the rescheduled examinations will be announced with adequate notice to allow students sufficient time to prepare.

School authorities in the affected areas have been advised to communicate updates promptly to students and their families to minimise further uncertainty surrounding the academic calendar.

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