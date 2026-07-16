Messi Magic Denies England as Argentina Stage Dramatic Comeback to Reach World Cup Final

Argentina have booked their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after a breathtaking comeback victory over England, with Lautaro Martinez striking in the 92nd minute to seal a 2-1 win and shatter English hopes of reaching their first World Cup final in six decades.

A Late Twist That Stunned the World

With England appearing well on course to end their long wait for a return to football's grandest stage — a journey that has stretched back to their solitary triumph in 1966 — Argentina produced yet another moment of tournament magic to deny them. It was a cruel blow for the English side, who had seemed destined to make history before the late drama unfolded.

The decisive goal came deep into stoppage time, with Martinez finding the net in the 92nd minute to complete an extraordinary turnaround that will be remembered long after the final whistle of this tournament.

Messi the Architect

At the heart of Argentina's resurgence was the incomparable Lionel Messi, whose influence on the match grew as the pressure mounted. The reigning world champions leaned on their captain when it mattered most, and once again he delivered, inspiring those around him to dig deeper and find a way back into a contest that had appeared to be slipping away.

A Final Against Spain Awaits

Argentina will now face Spain, the European champions, in what promises to be a mouth-watering World Cup final. The two footballing giants — each boasting a proud history on the world stage — will compete for the sport's ultimate prize, setting the scene for a contest of the highest order.

For England, the defeat represents yet another agonising near-miss in their quest to recapture the glory of 1966, when they lifted the Jules Rimet Trophy on home soil. Their supporters will once again be left to wonder when, if ever, their wait will finally come to an end.

Argentina, meanwhile, march on as the defending champions, proving once more that with Messi in their ranks, no deficit is ever truly insurmountable.

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