Dissanayake Directs Authorities to Expedite Pension Scheme for Sri Lankan Migrant Workers

Presidential Directive Aims to Secure Financial Future of Overseas Workers

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has issued direct instructions to fast-track the implementation of a pension scheme designed specifically for Sri Lankan migrant workers, signalling the government's commitment to strengthening protections for the country's vast overseas labour force.

The move comes as a significant step towards addressing longstanding concerns over the financial security of Sri Lankans employed abroad, many of whom return home after years of service with little to no formal retirement safety net in place.

A Lifeline for Millions Working Abroad

Sri Lanka relies heavily on its migrant workforce, with hundreds of thousands of citizens employed across the Middle East, Asia, and beyond. These workers collectively send home billions of dollars in remittances each year, making them a cornerstone of the national economy. Despite their substantial contribution, many have historically been left without adequate social protection upon completing their overseas employment.

The proposed pension scheme is intended to bridge this critical gap, providing migrant workers with a structured savings and benefits framework that ensures financial stability in their retirement years.

Government Under Pressure to Deliver

The presidential directive reflects growing pressure on the administration to translate policy promises into tangible action for working-class Sri Lankans who seek livelihoods abroad. Advocacy groups representing migrant workers have long called for formal pension arrangements, arguing that the absence of such protections leaves returning workers vulnerable to poverty in old age.

Migrant workers form one of Sri Lanka's largest sources of foreign exchange earnings

Many overseas workers are employed in sectors with physically demanding conditions

Current protections for returning migrant workers remain limited compared to formal sector employees

The fast-tracking of this pension scheme represents a recognition at the highest level of government that those who sacrifice time with their families to work abroad deserve meaningful protection upon their return.

Next Steps

Relevant authorities have been tasked with accelerating the groundwork necessary to roll out the scheme, though a specific implementation timeline is yet to be publicly confirmed. Officials are expected to coordinate across multiple ministries to ensure the pension framework is both comprehensive and accessible to workers registered through official migration channels.

Civil society organisations and trade unions representing migrant workers are likely to monitor progress closely, as the announcement raises expectations for concrete and timely delivery from the Dissanayake administration.

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