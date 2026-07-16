Human Rights Commission Raises Alarm Over Rights Violations at Welikada and Negombo Prisons

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) has sounded a serious warning over alleged violations of its statutory powers and the fundamental rights of inmates at two of the country's major correctional facilities — Welikada Prison in Colombo and the Negombo Prison.

Commission's Authority Under Threat

The HRCSL has expressed deep concern that its legally mandated authority is being undermined at these institutions, raising questions about the extent to which prison authorities are cooperating with the independent oversight body. The Commission holds statutory powers to inspect detention facilities and investigate complaints of human rights abuses, and any obstruction of these functions is considered a serious matter under Sri Lankan law.

Conditions Inside the Prisons

The Commission's findings have drawn attention to conditions within both prisons that are said to fall short of acceptable human rights standards. Among the concerns highlighted are:

Violations of the fundamental rights of persons held in custody

Failure by prison authorities to adequately cooperate with Commission representatives

Conditions within the facilities that may not meet basic humanitarian requirements

A Pattern of Concern

Sri Lanka's prison system has long faced scrutiny over issues of overcrowding, inadequate facilities, and the treatment of remand and convicted prisoners alike. The HRCSL's latest intervention signals that these longstanding issues remain unresolved and may, in certain respects, be worsening.

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka is empowered under the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka Act to visit and inspect any place of detention and to inquire into complaints of human rights violations.

Calls for Accountability

The Commission is understood to be calling on the relevant authorities, including the Department of Prisons, to take immediate corrective action and to ensure full cooperation with its inspection and investigative processes. The HRCSL has emphasised that upholding the rights of persons in state custody is not optional but a constitutional and legal obligation.

Human rights advocates in Sri Lanka are expected to closely monitor developments following the Commission's disclosures, with many urging the government to treat prison reform as a matter of urgent national priority.

Related Video