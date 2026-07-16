Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith Moves to Dismiss Suresh Sallay's Easter Attacks Petition

Cardinal Seeks Court of Appeal Intervention in Easter Sunday Case

Archbishop of Colombo, His Eminence Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has filed an intervening petition before the Court of Appeal, calling for the dismissal of a petition submitted by former State Intelligence Service (SIS) Deputy Director Suresh Sallay in connection with the Easter Sunday attacks investigation.

Cardinal's Longstanding Push for Justice

Cardinal Ranjith has been one of the most prominent and persistent voices demanding accountability for the devastating Easter Sunday bombings of April 21, 2019, which claimed the lives of more than 270 people and left hundreds more injured in coordinated attacks on churches and luxury hotels across Sri Lanka.

Through his latest legal move, the Cardinal is seeking the Court of Appeal's permission to intervene formally in proceedings related to Suresh Sallay's petition, with the aim of having that petition struck out. The intervention underscores the Cardinal's continued efforts to ensure that those with alleged links to the tragedy face the full weight of the law.

Background on Suresh Sallay

Suresh Sallay, a former senior official of the State Intelligence Service, has been among the key figures named in investigations into the intelligence failures and alleged foreknowledge that preceded the 2019 attacks. Critics and victims' families have long alleged that credible warnings were ignored in the lead-up to the bombings, raising serious questions about the role of certain intelligence officials.

Victims' Families Await Justice

For the families of the 270 victims and the broader Catholic community in Sri Lanka, Cardinal Ranjith's legal intervention represents yet another determined step in a years-long battle for truth and accountability. The Archbishop has repeatedly expressed frustration over what he describes as delays and obstacles in bringing all responsible parties to justice.

The Easter Sunday attacks on April 21, 2019 targeted three churches and three luxury hotels.

Over 270 people were killed and hundreds more were wounded in the coordinated bombings.

Investigations have pointed to lapses in intelligence sharing prior to the attacks.

Several high-profile individuals, including former intelligence officials, have faced legal scrutiny over their alleged roles.

Court Proceedings Continue

The Court of Appeal is expected to consider Cardinal Ranjith's intervening petition in due course. Legal observers note that the Cardinal's standing as the head of the Archdiocese of Colombo and as a representative of victims lends significant moral and legal weight to the intervention. The outcome of these proceedings will be closely watched by victims' families, civil society groups, and the wider Sri Lankan public, all of whom continue to seek closure nearly six years after the tragedy.

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