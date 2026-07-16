Mattala Airport Bleeds Over Rs. 4 Billion a Year as Daily Losses Mount

Sri Lanka's Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport continues to hemorrhage public funds at an alarming rate, with daily losses estimated between Rs. 6 million and Rs. 7 million — translating to nearly Rs. 4 billion in losses every single year, according to the President.

A White Elephant in the South

The airport, located in Hambantota in the country's Southern Province, has long been criticised as one of the most glaring examples of misallocated public investment in Sri Lanka's recent history. Despite being built at enormous cost and marketed as a major infrastructure milestone, Mattala has struggled to attract meaningful commercial air traffic since its opening.

The staggering financial figures now placed on record by the President lay bare just how deeply the facility is draining state coffers, with no clear turnaround in sight.

Mounting Pressure on Public Finances

At a time when Sri Lanka is navigating a fragile economic recovery following one of the worst financial crises in its independent history, losses of this magnitude at a single underutilised airport raise serious questions about the sustainability of its continued operation.

Daily losses: Rs. 6–7 million

Estimated annual losses: Nearly Rs. 4 billion

Location: Mattala, Hambantota District, Southern Province

Calls for Accountability and Reform

The disclosure is expected to intensify calls from economists, opposition politicians, and civil society groups for a comprehensive review of the airport's operational model. Options previously discussed have included increased foreign investment, partial privatisation, and the development of alternative uses for the facility's vast infrastructure.

For ordinary Sri Lankans still feeling the weight of austerity measures and rising living costs, the revelation that a single airport is consuming billions in public funds annually is likely to deepen frustration over how national resources are managed.

The government has yet to outline a concrete rescue plan for the airport, leaving its long-term future — and the burden it places on taxpayers — an open and pressing question.

Related Video