Wildlife Trafficking Crackdown: Three Arrested Over Illegal Animal Parts and Jewellery in Colombo and Panadura

Sri Lankan authorities have arrested three individuals following raids in Borella and Panadura, uncovering an illegal collection of wildlife parts and jewellery believed to have been intended for sale on the black market.

Suspects Nabbed Across Two Locations

The arrests were made following targeted operations carried out simultaneously in Borella, within the heart of the Western Province capital, and in the coastal town of Panadura. Officials confirmed that the suspects had been found in unlawful possession of wildlife-related items, raising serious concerns about the scale of illegal wildlife trade operating within the country.

What Was Seized

Among the items recovered during the raids were wildlife parts and jewellery crafted from animal materials, both of which are strictly prohibited under Sri Lanka's wildlife protection laws. Authorities have not yet disclosed the full inventory of seized goods, but indicated the collection was significant enough to warrant criminal charges against all three individuals.

A Growing Concern

Wildlife trafficking remains a persistent problem in Sri Lanka, a biodiversity hotspot home to several endangered and protected species. The illegal trade in animal parts — ranging from tusks and teeth to skin and bone — not only threatens native wildlife populations but also fuels broader organised criminal networks.

Authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to pursuing all those involved in the illegal wildlife trade, warning that such offences carry severe legal consequences under existing legislation.

Legal Action Underway

The three suspects are currently in custody as investigations continue. Officials have indicated that further arrests may follow as they work to trace the full supply chain behind the seized items. Members of the public with information relating to illegal wildlife activity are encouraged to contact the relevant authorities.