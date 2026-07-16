Sri Lanka Charts Ambitious Course for Airport and Port Expansion in 2027 Budget Blueprint

Sri Lanka is laying the groundwork for a sweeping set of infrastructure upgrades, with long-term expansion plans for Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) and the country's key port facilities earmarked for inclusion in the 2027 budget framework, according to government planning sources.

Airport Expansion Takes Centre Stage

The Bandaranaike International Airport, the island's primary gateway for international air travel, is set to undergo a significant transformation as part of a forward-looking development strategy. Authorities are mapping out long-term expansion proposals intended to boost the airport's capacity to handle growing passenger volumes and strengthen Sri Lanka's position as a regional aviation hub.

The plans signal a renewed commitment by the government to modernise ageing infrastructure that has long been identified as a bottleneck to tourism growth and foreign investment. BIA, which handles the overwhelming majority of the country's international flights, has faced increasing pressure on its facilities as passenger numbers have gradually recovered following the economic crisis of recent years.

Port Development Also on the Agenda

Alongside the airport proposals, development plans for Sri Lanka's port sector are also being incorporated into the 2027 budget roadmap. Port infrastructure has been regarded as a critical pillar of the country's economic recovery strategy, given Sri Lanka's strategic location along major international shipping lanes in the Indian Ocean.

Upgrading port capacity is expected to enhance the country's competitiveness as a transshipment hub, attract greater volumes of cargo traffic, and generate employment opportunities in the maritime and logistics sectors.

A Vision for Economic Recovery and Growth

The inclusion of these major infrastructure projects within the 2027 budget planning process reflects the government's broader ambition to use capital investment as a driver of sustained economic recovery. Sri Lanka has been navigating a difficult path back to stability following the unprecedented economic crisis of 2022, and infrastructure development is seen as essential to attracting foreign direct investment and boosting export earnings.

BIA expansion aims to increase international passenger handling capacity

Port development targets enhanced transshipment and cargo operations

Both initiatives are being planned within the 2027 national budget framework

Projects are expected to support tourism, trade, and foreign investment goals

Details regarding the precise scale of investment, financing mechanisms, and implementation timelines are expected to be formalised as the 2027 budget preparation process advances. Observers and industry stakeholders will be closely watching for further announcements as the government translates these long-term visions into concrete policy commitments.