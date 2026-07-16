Ranil Wickremesinghe Reveals He Was Fourth in Line for Sri Lanka's Presidency During 2022 Crisis

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe has made a candid admission about the circumstances that brought him to power during Sri Lanka's most turbulent political period in recent memory, revealing that he was not the first — or even the second or third — choice to lead the country when it descended into economic chaos in 2022.

A Last Resort in a Time of Crisis

Speaking publicly about the events that unfolded during the height of Sri Lanka's unprecedented economic and political meltdown, Wickremesinghe confirmed that three other individuals were approached before he was called upon to assume the island nation's leadership. His ascent to the presidency, he indicated, came only after those options fell through.

The disclosure sheds new light on the behind-the-scenes political manoeuvring that took place as Sri Lanka grappled with crippling fuel shortages, soaring inflation, lengthy power cuts, and widespread public unrest that ultimately forced then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country and resign from office.

A Nation on the Brink

The events of 2022 marked one of the darkest chapters in Sri Lanka's post-independence history. Tens of thousands of citizens took to the streets, with protesters famously storming and occupying the Presidential Secretariat and the official residence in Colombo. The country faced a near-total foreign exchange reserve collapse, leaving it unable to pay for essential imports.

It was against this dramatic backdrop that Wickremesinghe, a seasoned political veteran who had previously served as Prime Minister on multiple occasions, stepped into the presidency — a role he would go on to hold until the 2024 presidential election.

Candid Reflection on Political Reality

Wickremesinghe's remarks offer a rare glimpse into how Sri Lanka's political establishment operates under extreme pressure, and the reluctance many leaders felt about inheriting a nation in freefall. His willingness to accept the role despite being a fourth choice has been viewed by supporters as an act of duty, though critics have long questioned both his mandate and the decisions made during his tenure.

The former president's admission is likely to reignite debate among political analysts and the broader public about the legitimacy and nature of leadership transitions during constitutional and economic emergencies.