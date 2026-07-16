Chemmani Excavations Resume: Children's Skeletal Remains Uncovered at Jaffna Mass Grave

Excavations at the Chemmani Siththupaththi mass grave site in Jaffna have resumed following a three-week suspension, with investigators making deeply sobering discoveries that include the skeletal remains of two children among the latest finds.

Work Resumes After Pause

Digging operations at the site, which is located in the Chemmani area of Jaffna, recommenced on Tuesday, 15 July, after being halted for approximately three weeks. The resumption of excavations has once again drawn attention to one of Sri Lanka's most significant forensic investigations, as authorities continue their painstaking efforts to uncover and identify human remains buried at the location.

Children's Remains Among Latest Discoveries

Among the most distressing findings from the renewed dig are the skeletal remains of two children. The discovery has added a further layer of grief and urgency to an investigation that has long been a source of anguish for families across the Northern Province who have spent decades searching for answers regarding loved ones who went missing during the country's prolonged civil conflict.

A Site Carrying Decades of Pain

The Chemmani mass grave has been a subject of intense scrutiny and emotional significance for the people of the North. The site is believed to hold the remains of individuals who lost their lives during the final stages of Sri Lanka's civil war and in the years preceding it. For many Tamil families, excavations at Chemmani represent a rare opportunity to find closure after years of uncertainty and unresolved grief.

The discovery of children's remains underscores the indiscriminate human cost of the conflict and the critical importance of continuing this forensic work.

Ongoing Forensic Process

Authorities overseeing the excavation are working methodically to recover, document, and preserve all skeletal remains found at the site. Forensic teams are expected to carry out detailed analyses of the recovered bones in the hope of eventually identifying the individuals and returning their remains to their families.

The Chemmani site has been under investigation for a number of years, and each phase of excavation has yielded further evidence of the scale of loss endured during Sri Lanka's conflict era. Human rights organisations and victim advocacy groups continue to monitor the process closely, urging that findings be handled with full transparency and that justice be pursued for all those whose remains are recovered.

The government has faced ongoing pressure from civil society and international bodies to ensure that mass grave investigations are conducted with rigour and that the results contribute meaningfully to the country's broader transitional justice process.

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