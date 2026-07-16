Sri Lanka's Dengue Crisis Deepens as Reported Cases Surpass 72,000

Alarming Rise in Dengue Infections Grips the Island

Sri Lanka is facing a mounting public health challenge as the total number of reported dengue fever cases has crossed the 72,000 mark, raising serious concerns among health authorities and communities across the country.

A Nationwide Concern

The rapid escalation in case numbers signals a worsening outbreak that is placing significant pressure on the island's healthcare system. Dengue, a mosquito-borne viral illness transmitted primarily through the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, poses a severe risk particularly to children, the elderly, and those with underlying health conditions.

Health officials have been urging the public to take immediate preventive action as the outbreak continues to spread across multiple provinces.

How to Protect Yourself and Your Family

Authorities have repeatedly stressed the importance of eliminating mosquito breeding grounds in and around homes. Key preventive measures recommended to the public include:

Removing stagnant water from flowerpots, tyres, and containers around the home

Using mosquito repellents and protective clothing, especially during dawn and dusk

Ensuring water storage tanks and barrels are tightly covered at all times

Seeking immediate medical attention if symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, or body pain develop

A Call for Public Vigilance

Dengue is preventable, and the responsibility lies with every household to keep their surroundings clean and free of mosquito breeding sites.

With the case count continuing to climb, health officials are calling on local government bodies, community organisations, and individual citizens to intensify their efforts in controlling the spread of the disease before the situation deteriorates further.

Sri Lanka has historically experienced recurring dengue outbreaks, particularly during and after the monsoon seasons when rainfall creates ideal conditions for mosquito breeding. The current figures serve as a stark reminder of the need for sustained, collective action to bring the outbreak under control.