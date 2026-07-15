Fake Quotes Falsely Attributed to Sri Lanka's Justice Minister and Catholic Church Spokesman Circulate Online

Fabricated statements falsely attributed to Sri Lanka's Justice Minister and a spokesman for the Catholic Church have been spreading rapidly across social media platforms, raising fresh concerns about the growing threat of misinformation in the country's digital landscape.

What the False Claims Allege

The fabricated remarks, which have been circulating widely online, purport to show official commentary related to a prison riot in Sri Lanka. Neither the Justice Minister nor the Catholic Church spokesman made the statements being attributed to them, according to fact-checkers who examined the claims.

The posts in question appeared designed to look authentic, mimicking the format of legitimate news reports or official statements, making it difficult for ordinary social media users to immediately identify them as false.

A Pattern of Deliberate Misinformation

This incident is part of a broader and troubling pattern of fabricated quotes and manufactured news stories targeting prominent public figures and institutions in Sri Lanka. Misinformation of this nature can cause significant reputational damage and mislead the public on matters of serious concern.

The deliberate attribution of false statements to senior government officials and respected religious figures is particularly dangerous, as it has the potential to inflame public sentiment and erode trust in legitimate institutions.

Public Urged to Exercise Caution

Members of the public are being urged to verify information before sharing it on social media platforms, particularly when it involves quotes or statements attributed to well-known figures. Checking against official government communications, verified media outlets, and authoritative institutional sources remains the most reliable way to distinguish fact from fiction.

Misinformation spreads fastest when users share content without pausing to question its authenticity or origin.

Sri Lanka has witnessed a surge in online misinformation in recent years, with fabricated stories and doctored images frequently going viral before corrections can gain traction. Authorities and civil society organisations have repeatedly called for greater digital literacy among the population to counter this trend.

Calls for Accountability

Media watchdogs and civil society groups continue to call for stronger mechanisms to hold those who deliberately create and spread false information accountable under existing laws. Sri Lanka's legal framework does contain provisions addressing the spread of harmful misinformation, though enforcement has remained inconsistent.

As the country navigates an increasingly complex information environment, the responsibility to combat misinformation rests not only with authorities and platforms, but with every individual who consumes and shares news online.