Southern Expressway Drug Bust: High-Speed Run on ICE Ends in Arrests

A major narcotics operation on the Southern Expressway has resulted in multiple arrests after Sri Lanka Police intercepted a significant haul of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ICE, in a targeted law enforcement operation.

Special Operation Nets Major Drug Haul

Police authorities confirmed that the arrests were made following a carefully coordinated special operation conducted along the Southern Expressway, one of Sri Lanka's primary highway corridors connecting Colombo to the country's southern regions.

The suspects, who were reportedly attempting to transport the consignment of ICE via the expressway, were apprehended before they could complete their run. Authorities seized the drugs as part of the operation, dealing a significant blow to what investigators believe may be part of a broader narcotics distribution network operating within the country.

ICE Trafficking on the Rise

Crystal methamphetamine has emerged as one of the most pressing drug threats facing Sri Lanka in recent years. Law enforcement agencies have repeatedly flagged the increasing prevalence of ICE trafficking across the island, with supply chains believed to stretch across international borders.

The Southern Expressway has previously been identified by police as a route exploited by drug traffickers seeking to move consignments quickly between regions, taking advantage of the highway's high speeds and relatively limited checkpoints compared to conventional roads.

Investigations Ongoing

Sri Lanka Police have indicated that investigations into the arrests are continuing, with authorities working to establish the full extent of the network involved in this latest seizure. It is expected that further details regarding the quantity of drugs seized and the identities of those arrested will be released as the case progresses through the legal process.

The operation underscores the commitment of Sri Lankan law enforcement to combat the growing threat of hard drug trafficking, particularly as ICE continues to infiltrate communities across the island.

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