Sri Lanka Launches Global Tender for Major 250 MW Battery Energy Storage System

Island Nation Seeks International Partners for Landmark Energy Storage Initiative

Sri Lanka has taken a significant step forward in its renewable energy transition by opening an international tender for a large-scale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project, with a capacity of 250 megawatts (MW) and 1,000 megawatt-hours (MWh).

The move signals the government's firm commitment to modernising the country's power grid and reducing its dependence on fossil fuels, as Sri Lanka continues its push toward a more sustainable and resilient energy future.

What the Project Involves

The proposed BESS project represents one of the most ambitious energy storage undertakings in the country's history. Battery energy storage systems of this scale are designed to store surplus electricity generated from renewable sources — such as solar and wind — and release it back into the grid during periods of high demand or low generation.

A system of 250 MW/1,000 MWh capacity would be capable of supplying stored power to the national grid for up to four hours at full output, significantly improving grid stability and reliability across the island.

Why This Matters for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has faced persistent energy challenges in recent years, including crippling power cuts during its economic crisis. Investing in large-scale energy storage infrastructure is widely regarded by energy experts as a critical component in preventing such shortfalls in the future.

Enhanced grid stability during peak demand periods

Greater integration of variable renewable energy sources

Reduced reliance on expensive and polluting thermal power plants

Improved energy security for households and businesses alike

International Bidders Invited

By opening the tender to the international market, Sri Lanka is positioning itself to attract experienced global players in the rapidly expanding energy storage sector. This approach is expected to bring in competitive pricing, advanced technology, and international expertise that may not yet be fully available locally.

The tender reflects Sri Lanka's recognition that achieving its renewable energy targets will require not only generation capacity, but also the storage infrastructure to make that generation reliable and dispatchable.

Sri Lanka has previously set ambitious targets to generate a substantial portion of its electricity from renewable sources in the coming decades. Projects such as this BESS initiative are seen as foundational to achieving those goals without compromising grid reliability.

Broader Energy Transition Context

The announcement comes as countries across South and Southeast Asia accelerate investments in battery storage technology, driven by falling costs and growing urgency around climate commitments. Sri Lanka's move to launch a tender of this magnitude places it among the regional pioneers in grid-scale energy storage deployment.

Further details regarding the tender process, submission deadlines, and evaluation criteria are expected to be made available through the relevant government energy authorities in the coming weeks.