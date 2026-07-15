Sri Lanka Deploys Military to Battle Mounting Dengue Crisis as Death Toll Rises

Sri Lanka has escalated its response to a worsening dengue fever outbreak, deploying military personnel to support a nationwide anti-dengue campaign as the number of deaths continues to climb across the island.

Armed Forces Join the Fight Against Dengue

In an unprecedented public health measure, Sri Lankan authorities have called upon the military to bolster efforts to contain the spread of dengue fever. Soldiers have been deployed to assist with mosquito breeding site inspections, awareness drives, and clean-up operations in high-risk communities, signalling the seriousness with which the government is treating the outbreak.

The expansion of the anti-dengue drive comes as health officials report a troubling rise in both infection rates and fatalities, with multiple regions across the country recording new cases at an alarming pace.

A Growing Public Health Emergency

Dengue fever, transmitted through the bite of the Aedes mosquito, has long posed a seasonal health challenge for Sri Lanka. However, the current outbreak has raised significant concern among medical professionals and government authorities due to its scale and the speed at which it is spreading.

Health authorities have urged the public to take immediate preventive action, including:

Eliminating stagnant water around homes and workplaces where mosquitoes breed

Using mosquito repellents and protective clothing, particularly during peak mosquito activity hours

Seeking prompt medical attention if symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, or body pain develop

Cooperating fully with inspection teams conducting visits to residential and commercial properties

Government Urged to Sustain Momentum

Public health advocates have welcomed the military deployment as a necessary step but have cautioned that sustained, long-term intervention is essential to prevent future outbreaks of this magnitude.

Dengue prevention cannot be treated as a short-term exercise. Community engagement and consistent environmental management are the only lasting solutions.

Authorities have stressed that the responsibility does not rest with the government alone, calling on local communities, municipal councils, and private citizens to actively participate in keeping their surroundings clean and free of mosquito breeding grounds.

With the death toll continuing to mount, Sri Lanka's expanded anti-dengue campaign represents one of the most significant public health mobilisations the country has undertaken in recent years, and officials have made clear that vigilance must remain high in the weeks ahead.

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