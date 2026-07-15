Full State Power Still Elusive, Admits Deputy Minister Gunasekara

Deputy Minister Eranga Gunasekara has acknowledged that while the current government has successfully established an administration, it has not yet achieved complete control over the machinery of state power.

Administration in Place, But Challenges Remain

Speaking publicly on the matter, Deputy Minister Gunasekara was candid in his assessment, conceding that forming a government and exercising full state authority are two distinct realities. The administration, he noted, is operational, but significant ground remains to be covered before the government can claim it holds the reins of power in their entirety.

The admission is a rare moment of transparency from within the ruling establishment, and is likely to draw both attention and scrutiny from opposition parties as well as the broader Sri Lankan public, many of whom are watching the government's performance closely amid ongoing economic and social pressures facing the country.

Significance for Sri Lankan Governance

Political analysts have long pointed out that in Sri Lanka, transitioning into government does not automatically translate into seamless control over all state institutions, ministries, and administrative bodies. Deep-rooted bureaucratic structures, legacy appointments, and intertwined interests can often slow the pace at which a new administration consolidates its authority.

Deputy Minister Gunasekara's remarks appear to reflect this reality on the ground, suggesting the government is still navigating the complex process of bringing all levers of state function firmly under its direction.

The statement is expected to fuel further political debate, with opposition figures likely to seize upon the deputy minister's words as evidence of administrative shortcomings. Supporters of the government, however, may frame the remarks as a sign of honest and grounded leadership, willing to acknowledge the challenges ahead rather than project a misleading image of complete control.

As Sri Lanka continues its efforts toward political stability and economic recovery, the question of effective governance and unified state authority remains central to public confidence in the administration.